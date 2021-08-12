Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 12.
Korean-language dailies
-- Pandemic not at peak yet, limits on distancing measures (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Limits on distancing measures, public anxiety growing (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'Short, strong' measure failed; vaccine supply shortage looms (Donga Ilbo)
-- New approach needed for distancing measures (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Limits on current distancing measures, new approach needed (Segye Times)
-- Herd immunity difficult even with 70 pct vaccination due to delta variant (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Medical facilities on verge of collapse as daily new cases above 2,000 (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Time to adjust quarantine measures as outbreak spreads with over 2,000 cases (Hankyoreh)
-- No escape against 'COVID-19 dystopia' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Daily COVID-19 cases hit record high of over 2,000 (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- K-culture evolves to encompass foreign artists (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Daily COVID-19 cases hit a record 2,233 (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Daily COVID cases surpass 2,000 on variant, slow vaccine drive (Korea Herald)
-- Experts see no peak in Korea's COVID infections (Korea Times)
(END)