(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Aug. 12)

On July 12, Moon promised to finish the crisis as quickly as possible after raising social distancing measures to the highest Level 4. But the government failed to control the spread and vaccination schedules were delayed over and over due to a critical lack of vaccine supplies. At times of crisis, a government must ease public anxiousness, but our government couldn't. People want to know what happens if the four-week interval between first and second Moderna shots is extended to six weeks due to a dearth of supplies. Yet Jeong Eun-kyeong, commissioner of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), kept mum. If the Moderna vaccination schedule is to be delayed to the Chuseok holidays, she should have admitted the change in advance.