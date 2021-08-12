Go to Contents
2 Army soldiers test positive for COVID-19

10:18 August 12, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- Two Army soldiers have tested positive for the new coronavirus, raising the total caseload among the military population to 1,544, the defense ministry said Thursday.

An officer based in Icheon, 80 kilometers southeast of Seoul, was found to have contracted COVID-19 in a virus test conducted prior to taking part in a training, while a soldier in Dongducheon, 40 km north of the capital, was found to have been infected after developing symptoms, according to the ministry.

Nationwide, South Korea reported 1,987 new infections Thursday, raising the total caseload to 218,192.

