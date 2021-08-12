Shinsegae International Q2 net income up 17.2 pct. to 19.1 bln won
10:25 August 12, 2021
SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- Shinsegae International Inc. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net income of 19.1 billion won (US$16.5 million), up 17.2 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the April-June period was 26.5 billion, compared with a loss of 2.5 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 18.6 percent to 340.7 billion won.
The operating profit was 60.4 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
