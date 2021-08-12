K-pop expands horizons to movies, other platforms

Prominent Hollywood producer Lynda Obst, who has co-produced hit movies like "Interstellar" (2014) and "Contact" (1997), joins the project with her love for K-pop and Korean culture. Korean director Yoon Je-kyun, who has filmed box-office hits here, including "Haeundae" (2009) and "Ode to My Father" (2014), will take the helm of the movie about a K-pop boy band.