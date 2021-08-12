Go to Contents
KEPCO Engineering & Construction swings to profits in Q2

14:58 August 12, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- KEPCO Engineering & Construction Co. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of 1.2 billion won (US$1.1 million), turning from a loss of 2.7 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 468 million won for the April-June period, compared with a loss of 5.5 billion won a year earlier. Revenue fell 15 percent to 75 billion won.
(END)

