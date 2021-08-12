Hyundai Department Store Q2 net income up 227.2 pct. to 48.3 bln won
15:32 August 12, 2021
SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Department Store Co. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of 48.3 billion won (US$41.6 million), up 227.2 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the April-June period rose 609.5 percent on-year to 57.7 billion won. Sales increased 67.2 percent to 863.8 billion won.
The operating profit was 7.6 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)