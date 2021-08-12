Innocean Worldwide Q2 net profit up 67.9 pct to 22.5 bln won
15:34 August 12, 2021
SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- Innocean Worldwide Inc. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of 22.5 billion won (US$19.4 million), up 67.9 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 32.5 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 16 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 47.8 percent to 349.4 billion won.
The operating profit was 9.2 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
