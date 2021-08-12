Volleyball great Kim Yeon-koung finalizes retirement from int'l play

In Tokyo, Kim carried the underdog South Korea on her back to an unlikely run to the final four. South Korea had a couple of five-set victories in the preliminary round, including a thriller over Japan, to reach the quarterfinals. South Korea, which entered the Olympics ranked 14th in the world, then upset world No. 4 Turkey in the quarterfinals in another five-setter, before losing to No. 2 Brazil in the semis and then No. 6 Serbia in the bronze medal match.