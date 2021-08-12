Finance minister in self-quarantine after employee contracts delta variant
SEJONG, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki went into self-quarantine Thursday after having come into contact with a ministry employee infected with the delta variant of the new coronavirus, officials said.
The minister will self-isolate until Thursday next week in line with health authorities' antivirus guidelines, although he has been fully vaccinated and tested negative for COVID-19 recently, the officials said.
Due to his self-quarantine, Hong has canceled or delayed a series of meetings, including an economic policy coordination meeting and a session on nurturing industries related to semiconductors, future cars and bio health.
However, he will continue to work from home, using phones and emails until his quarantine period ends, his aides said.
