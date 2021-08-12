Female Navy noncommissioned officer found dead amid sexual harassment probe
SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- A female Navy noncommissioned officer was found dead at her base on Thursday after the armed service launched a probe into allegations that she was sexually harassed by a senior colleague, the Navy said.
The body of the 32-year-old chief petty officer, whose name was withheld, was found at her accommodation earlier in the day. Authorities within the Navy have been looking into the allegations that a senior chief petty officer at the same base sexually harassed her.
The latest scandal came as the military is struggling with how to stamp out sex crimes in barracks amid public fury over the suicide death of a female Air Force noncommissioned officer in May, three months after being sexually abused by a colleague.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)