(LEAD) Alleged female victim in Navy sexual harassment case found dead
SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- A female Navy noncommissioned officer was found dead at her base on Thursday after the armed service launched a probe into allegations that she was sexually harassed by a senior colleague, the Navy said.
The body of the 32-year-old chief petty officer, whose name was withheld, was found at her accommodation earlier in the day, amid the probe into the allegations that a senior chief petty officer at her former unit sexually harassed her.
The alleged victim claimed that she was harassed by the senior colleague at a restaurant in late May. Navy officials said the supposed victim had remained separated from the alleged perpetrator after the case was reported.
But questions on whether the Navy took proper steps have been raised, as the alleged victim was found to have been assigned to her new unit on Monday.
The Criminal Investigation Command under the defense ministry and the Navy's investigation authorities will carry out a thorough probe and sternly punish the one responsible for her death, the Navy said.
The latest scandal came as the military is struggling with how to stamp out sex crimes in barracks amid public fury over the suicide death of a female Air Force noncommissioned officer in May, three months after she was sexually abused by a colleague.
