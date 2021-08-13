Korean-language dailies

-- S. Korea reports highest gender wage gap among OECD member states (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Alleged female victim in Navy sexual harassment case found dead (Kookmin Daily)

-- Gov't says health insurance coverage improved in past 4 years (Seoul Shinmun)

-- World Association of Newspapers criticizes media reform bill in S. Korea (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Working moms suffer 260,000 miscarriages in past 5 years, only 3 acknowledged as industrial accidents (Hankyoreh)

-- Vaccine reservation rates of people aged 18-49 stand at only 60 pct (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Foreigners sell Korean stocks amid falling won (Korea Economic Daily)

