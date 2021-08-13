(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Aug. 13)
Need for new response
It's getting harder to achieve herd immunity
The health authorities need to overhaul their response to COVID-19 as they have yet to bring the fourth wave of infections here under control. Experts are calling for a paradigm shift in how to deal with the resurging coronavirus. Consensus is growing that the country will have to map out a new strategy to enable people to coexist with the virus, instead of struggling too hard to defeat it.
The major reason for the uphill battle against COVID-19 is the fast spread of the more contagious Delta variant. An increasing number of travelers during the summer holiday season and a shortage of vaccines have also prompted an upsurge in mass infections. The number of new daily infections hit an all-time high of 2,223 Wednesday, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA). This is casting a dark cloud over the Moon Jae-in government's efforts to win its fight against the pandemic.
The coronavirus is showing no signs of receding, although the authorities have been enforcing the highest Level 4 social distancing rules in Seoul and its surrounding region for over a month. The Moon administration's inability to secure sufficient vaccines has also dealt a blow to its plan to achieve herd immunity by fully vaccinating 70 percent of the country's 51 million population by November. More seriously, the Delta variant has now become the dominant strain of the coronavirus, even infecting fully vaccinated people.
Against this backdrop, medical experts both here and abroad are raising concerns that it could be almost impossible to attain herd immunity through inoculations. No one can rule out the possible emergence of much more highly infectious COVID-19 strains which can neutralize the effects of vaccines. This, of course, does not mean that we should give up on the inoculation program. Rather, the country should speed up the vaccination process which could lower the risk of death or serious symptoms.
As such, there are growing calls for the health authorities to focus on the vaccination and treatment of the elderly and other high-risk groups, a shift from their current efforts to curb the increase of new infections. The government has already started to discuss such a shift in order to better cope with the pandemic by using limited policy options and resources more efficiently. So it is necessary for us to "live with" COVID-19 because the virus is highly likely to evolve into an endemic-like influenza.
South Korea has responded to the coronavirus relatively well. Yet, the Moon administration has often drawn criticism for taking belated or inappropriate action. The pandemic is entering a new phase, and so it is urgent to formulate a new approach and policies to protect people's lives and ensure their health.
