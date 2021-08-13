NHN Q2 net income down 18.6 pct. to 15.2 bln won
08:05 August 13, 2021
SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- NHN Corp. on Friday reported its second-quarter net profit of 15.2 billion won (US$13.1 million), down 18.6 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 23.8 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 26.5 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 14 percent to 461.7 billion won.
The operating profit was 2.5 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)