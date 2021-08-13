Key developments on North Korea this week
16:00 August 13, 2021
SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
Aug. 8 -- N.K. state media say leader Kim has ordered full state support for flood recovery efforts
10 -- S. Korea, U.S. begin preliminary training ahead of main summertime exercise
-- N.K. leader's sister slams S. Korea, U.S. over joint military exercise
-- N.K. refuses to answer calls from S. Korea in apparent protest against military exercise
11 -- N. Korea says it will make S. Korea, U.S. feel serious security crisis every minute
-- U.S. says joint military exercise is defensive, holds no hostility toward DPRK
