Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
S. Korea decides to conduct military exercise with U.S. as planned despite N.K. warning
SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has tentatively decided to conduct the upcoming military exercise with the United States as planned, albeit in a scaled-back manner due to the pandemic, sources said Sunday, despite North Korea's warning the maneuvers will cast a pall over inter-Korean relations.
Whether and how to conduct the summertime exercise has drawn keen attention, particularly after Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, warned the drills will dampen the conciliatory mood created after Pyongyang restored long-severed hotlines with the South.
"We are working to stage the exercise as planned, which is a regular one and necessary for a combined readiness posture. We've maintained close consultations with the U.S. over the issue," a government source said.
S. Korea to explore all possibilities of helping N.K. with recovery from flood damage: unification ministry
SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will try to help North Korea with recovery efforts in a flood-hit eastern province while leaving all possibilities open as to how to provide assistance, the unification ministry said Monday.
The remark came a day after North Korean state media reported that leader Kim Jong-un ordered full state support for recovery efforts in South Hamgyong Province, hit hard by recent heavy downpours, and that the country held an emergency meeting of the provincial military commission to discuss recovery plans.
On Monday, unification ministry spokesperson Lee Jong-joo said that when the North suffered damage from flooding or other disasters in the past, the South provided humanitarian assistance through various channels, including government and civilian channels as well as via international agencies.
Inter-Korean communication channels in normal operation despite N.K. threats
SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- Inter-Korean communication lines were in normal operation Tuesday despite an angry statement that North Korea issued against joint military exercises between South Korea and the United States, officials said.
Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, issued the statement expressing "deep regret" to South Korea for going ahead with the exercise with the U.S. after she warned earlier that the maneuvers will cloud inter-Korean relations.
Despite the statement, the two Koreas held daily phone calls via their liaison hotlines, including the military channels in the eastern and western border regions, according to officials.
N.K. refuses to answer calls from S. Korea in apparent protest against military exercise
SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- North Korea did not answer daily phone calls from South Korea via liaison and military hotlines on Tuesday afternoon, hours after the sister of the North's leader Kim Jong-un blasted Seoul and Washington for going ahead with combined military exercises.
The inter-Korean communication lines -- the liaison hotline and the military channels in the eastern and western border regions -- were in normal operation until the morning but the afternoon calls went unanswered, officials said.
"The daily call via the inter-Korean liaison office at 5 p.m. did not take place," a unification ministry official said, adding that they are closely monitoring the situation.
N. Korea refuses to answer S. Korea's hotline calls for 2nd day
SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- North Korea did not answer South Korea's phone calls via liaison and military hotlines for the second consecutive day Wednesday, officials said, as Pyongyang is ramping up criticism against the South for going ahead with its summertime exercise with the United States.
The calls via the inter-Korean liaison office and military communication channels in the eastern and western border regions went unanswered at 9 a.m., after the North began to shun their regular calls from Tuesday afternoon, according to the officials.
"We are closely monitoring the situation," a military official said.
Cheong Wa Dae: No secret deal behind reconnection of hotlines with N. Korea
SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- The office of President Moon Jae-in dismissed an allegation Wednesday that it might have had a secret deal with North Korea for the reconnection of direct communication channels earlier this month.
It was responding to former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl's call for the clarification of a related process.
Yoon, a leading presidential candidate of the conservative main opposition People Power Party, took issue with Pyongyang's latest threats of retaliatory actions against South Korea's plan to go ahead with an annual joint military exercise with the United States.
N. Korea unresponsive to S. Korea's hotline calls for 3rd day
SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- North Korea did not answer South Korea's phone calls via cross-border communication lines for the third straight day Thursday, officials said, in apparent protest against the summertime military exercise between the South and the United States.
The morning calls via the inter-Korean liaison office and military communication channels in the eastern and western border regions went unanswered earlier in the day, according to the officials.
North Korea began to shun picking up regular calls late Tuesday as South Korea and the U.S. kicked off a four-day preliminary training in the runup to the main combined exercise next week despite the North's warning it will cloud inter-Korean relations.
