N.K. paper stresses close relations with Cuba on birth anniversary of former leader
SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's main newspaper on Friday stressed close relations with Cuba in time for the 95th birth anniversary of a former Cuban leader.
The Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the ruling Workers' Party, said in an editorial that the two countries have maintained "special comrade relations" in the struggle for socialism.
"Our people will always stand in line with our Cuban brothers in the struggle to advance socialism with our banners for the revolution held high and use our best efforts to advance the friendly partnership between the two countries," the paper said.
The paper also claimed that the recent anti-government demonstrations in Cuba are a challenge by "hostile forces" to wipe out Castro's achievements and destroy socialism in the country.
North Korea and Cuba have maintained close relations since establishing diplomatic ties in 1960.
Fidel Castro, former Cuban leader, visited the North in March 1986 at the invitation of late former North Korean leader and state founder Kim Il-sung.
Pyongyang has been seeking to maintain closer ties with its traditional allies amid an impasse in nuclear negotiations with Washington.
In April, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un sent multiple congratulatory messages to Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, expressing hope that relations between the two countries will "grow stronger."
