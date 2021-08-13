Go to Contents
Global sales of Samsung Bioepis' biosimilars up 30 pct in H1

09:40 August 13, 2021

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korean drugmaker Samsung Bioepis Co. said Friday that global sales of its five biosimilar products jumped 30 percent on-year during the first half of the year.

Combined sales of the five biosimilars -- Infliximab, Etanercept,
Adalimumab, Trastuzumab, Bevacizumab -- came to US$166 million in the January-June period, compared with $128 million from the same period a year earlier, the company said.

This photo, provided by South Korean drugmaker Samsung Bioepis Co. on Aug. 13, 2021, shows the company's new headquarters. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Sales of Infliximab accounted for the most with $81 million during the cited period, compared with $59 million a year earlier, the company said.

Infliximab, also known as Renflexis, is a biosimilar of Janssen Biotech, Inc.'s blockbuster immunology medicine Remicade.

Global sales of Trastuzumab came to $45 million during the first half of the year. The breast cancer biosimilar Trastuzuma, also known as Ontruzant, references Switzerland-based Roche Holding's Herceptin.

The company cited a first-half earnings report of its global partner Oganon International.

Samsung Bioepis is a joint venture between Samsung Biologics -- a biopharmaceutical unit of South Korea's top conglomerate Samsung Group -- and Biogen.

khj@yna.co.kr
(END)

