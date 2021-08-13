Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #S Korea #travel advisory

S. Korea extends advisory against overseas travel amid pandemic

10:02 August 13, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- The foreign ministry on Friday extended the special advisory against overseas travel for another month, citing the continued spread of the coronavirus pandemic and virus variants.

The advisory, effective until Sept. 13, calls for South Koreans not to go abroad unless the trip is essential, and for those staying outside of the country to take extra precautions for safety. The measure can be extended again.

The extension takes into account the importance of citizens refraining from overseas travel so as to prevent the rise of imported infection cases, the ministry said.

S. Korea extends advisory against overseas travel amid pandemic - 1

elly@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK