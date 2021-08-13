Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #tax probe

Tax probe for pandemic-hit small merchants to be delayed until end of 2022

11:34 August 13, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's tax agency said Friday it will temporarily delay tax probes for smaller merchants who have suffered losses due to state orders for business shutdowns or suspensions over the pandemic.

The National Tax Service (NTS) said it will suspend tax investigation until the end of next year for around 2.91 million merchants who received the fourth round of pandemic relief funds.

The government provided up to 5 million won (US$4,300) for small merchants and the self-employed ravaged by the pandemic when it created this year's first extra budget of 15 trillion won in March.

The NTS has provided similar tax-related benefits for nearly 7 million micro business owners and small firms amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agency has suspended tax probes for the self-employed in face-to-face service sectors, including accommodations and retail.

Tax probe for pandemic-hit small merchants to be delayed until end of 2022 - 1

sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK