Moon, infuriated over Navy sexual harassment case, orders thorough probe into it: Cheong Wa Dae

12:02 August 13, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- Infuriated over a report of the latest sexual harassment case in the Navy that led apparently led to the death of a female service member, President Moon Jae-in ordered a thorough and strict probe into it Friday, Cheong Wa Dae said.

The president was "in a fury," as he received a briefing on the case, which is similar to a May incident that happened in the Air Force, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.

Earlier this week, a female Navy noncommissioned officer was found dead at her base in an apparent suicide amid allegations she was sexually harassed by a senior colleague.

The president expressed his condolences to the bereaved family and instructed the Ministry of National Defense to look into the case thoroughly and strictly, Park said.

President Moon Jae-in in a file photo. (Yonhap)


