Korea Electric Power shifts to loss in Q2
13:28 August 13, 2021
SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- Korea Electric Power Corp. on Friday reported its second-quarter net loss of 673.9 billion won (US$577.1 million), swinging from a profit of 202.9 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 764.8 billion won for the April-June period, compared with a profit of 389.8 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 3.4 percent to 13.51 trillion won.
The operating loss was 25.1 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
