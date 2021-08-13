(LEAD) KEPCO shifts to loss in Q2 on higher fuel costs
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO) on Friday said it has suffered a net loss in the second quarter of 2021 as the firm kept utility fees steady despite a hike in the global fuel costs.
Net losses came to 673.9 billion won (US$577.1 million) over the April-June period, swinging from a net profit of 202.9 billion won a year earlier, according to the regulatory filing compiled by KEPCO.
The company also said it posted an operating loss of 764.8 billion won for the April-June period, compared with an operating profit of 389.8 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 3.4 percent to 13.51 trillion won over the cited period.
The operating loss was 25.1 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
Over the first half of 2021, KEPCO posted a net loss of 193.2 billion won, compared with a net profit of 820.4 billion won the previous year. Sales edged up 1.5 percent to 28.5 trillion won over the period.
"In the first half, electricity sales only edged up 1 percent as the company made efforts to reduce financial burdens on people amid the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic," the company said in a statement.
Shares of KEPCO were trading at 24,700 won on the main bourse as of 1:20 p.m., down 1 percent from the previous session. The earnings report was released during the trading session.
