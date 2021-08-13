UNICEF receives extended sanctions waiver for health-related aid to N.K.
SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- The United Nations has granted a one-year extension of a sanctions waiver to one of its agencies to provide health and vaccine-related equipment to North Korea amid the global coronavirus pandemic, a U.N. website showed Friday.
The U.N. Children's Fund (UNICEF) was given the extension of the sanctions exemption until Aug. 5 next year to deliver essential items for its health programs, including providing safe water to children and providing assistance to mothers with complicated deliveries, according to the website.
Also subject to the exemption are cold chain equipments, such as electric refrigerators for storing the routine immunization program vaccines for children.
The extension comes amid continued procurement and operational challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the website said.
North Korea claims to be coronavirus-free, but it has taken relatively swift and drastic antivirus measures since early last year, including sealing its borders and imposing strict restrictions on movement.
Humanitarian activities in North Korea are not banned under international sanctions, but related materials are subject to sanctions waivers from the U.N.
