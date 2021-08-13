(LEAD) Celltrion reports downbeat earnings in Q2
By Kim Han-joo
(ATTN: CHANGES headline, lead; ADDS byline, photo; UPDATES with more info throughout)
SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- Celltrion Inc., a major South Korean biopharmaceutical firm, said Friday that its net profit went down 6.5 percent on-year in the second quarter due to a change in product portfolio planning.
Net profit came to 129.5 billion won (US$110.8 million) during the April-June period on a consolidated basis, compared with a profit of 138.6 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Celltrion said its operating profits also fell 10.2 percent on-year to 163.2 billion won during the cited period.
Its sales, meanwhile, inched up 0.7 percent on-year to 431.8 billion won, due to the global popularity of its blockbuster biosimilar, Truxima.
Celltrion described the downbeat earnings as temporary as there was a change in product portfolio in preparation for the global sales of its COVID-19 antibody treatment, Rekirona.
Rekirona won the South Korean drug safety agency's conditional approval earlier, becoming the first homegrown treatment for COVID-19.
Celltrion is conducting the phase three clinical study of Rekirona in 13 countries on 1,315 critically ill COVID-19 patients, with an interim outcome expected during the latter half of this year.
Celltrion expected its profitability to improve down the road when global sales of Rekirona kick off, which is estimated to happen as early as the first quarter of next year.
The company said sales of Truxima in the U.S. market greatly increased, with its market share reaching 26.9 percent in the quarter.
Truxima is used in the treatment of a number of diseases in adult patients, including rheumatoid arthritis and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, a type of cancer, the company said.
Truxima is a biosimilar drug based on Rituxan, originally developed by Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche Holding Ltd. The drug, launched in November 2019, is the first FDA-approved rituximab biosimilar sold in the U.S.
The market share of Truxima in the European market reached 38.3 percent during the cited quarter, higher than the original drug.
Shares in Celltrion closed 2.13 percent lower at 275,500 won, beneath the broader KOSPI's 1.16 percent decrease. The second-quarter report was announced after the local market closed Friday.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)