Political controversy escalates over Gyeonggi governor's universal COVID-19 relief policy

SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung, leading presidential hopeful of the ruling Democratic Party, triggered a fierce political controversy Friday by announcing his decision to offer universal COVID-19 relief funds to all provincial residents, in disregard of the central government's policy of selective relief payments.
Following an agreement by rival parties late last month, the Moon Jae-in government will soon provide individuals in the bottom 88 percent income bracket with coronavirus relief handouts worth 250,000 won (US$214) per person.
But the governor of Gyeonggi, South Korea's most populous province which surrounds Seoul, said his government will act unilaterally to pay the same relief funds even to the provincial residents who belong to the top 12 percent income bracket excluded from the central government's relief grants.
Many rival presidential contenders from both ruling and opposition parties immediately leveled criticism at Lee, accusing him of trying to use his governor's post to boost his presidential bid. They also said that the universal disaster relief scheme by Gyeonggi Province violates the principle of equitable treatment.
Former DP leader Lee Nak-yon, another leading presidential hopeful of the liberal party, said he is worried about how residents in other cities and provinces will react to the Gyeonggi government's move.
"The whole nation has been accepting the National Assembly's decision (on the selective relief payments). It should be noted that the principle of fairness may have been undermined," the former DP leader said.
Rep. Kim Doo-gwan, another presidential contender for the DP, denounced the Gyeonggi governor's decision as "undesirable."
"It is desirable to respect a bipartisan agreement that came after consultations among the ruling party, the government and the presidential office," Kim said in a meeting with reporters in the central city of Daejeon.
Presidential hopefuls from the main opposition People Power Party also poured out harsh criticism against Lee's policy of universal relief payments.
"Lee has failed to resist the temptation of taking advantage of his governor's post. He may concentrate on spending taxpayer money recklessly. That may be why he has refused to resign as governor," said former Jeju governor Won Hee-ryong, one of the PPP's presidential hopefuls.
Gov. Lee dismissed all criticism against him as groundless in his news conference, saying other cities and provinces can follow Gyeonggi's universal relief policy to cope with the issue of equitable treatment.
"Being different from other regions is not supposed to be criticized. The difference is the reason why the local autonomous system is enforced," Lee said.
