Blinken sends congrats to S. Korea on Liberation Day
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken offered his congratulations on Friday to South Koreans celebrating their country's liberation.
"On behalf of the United States of America, I send best wishes and congratulations to the people of the Republic of Korea as you celebrate your National Day on August 15," the top U.S. diplomat said in a released statement, referring to South Korea by its official name.
The country marks the 76th anniversary of its liberation from the 1910-45 Japanese colonial rule on Sunday.
"The U.S.-Republic of Korea Alliance has stood as the linchpin of peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and beyond for nearly seven decades, and we are proud to stand with you as we work together to tackle the most pressing global challenges of the 21st century," Blinken said.
"The friendship and the alliance between our two countries is ironclad, and we will continue to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the government and the people of the Republic of Korea as we strive to achieve a more prosperous and secure future," he added.
