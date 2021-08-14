Go to Contents
08:59 August 14, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 14.

Korean-language dailies
-- Defense ministry received report on Navy sexual harassment case 76 days after it happened (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Authorities order private hospitals to secure COVID-19 beds as virus spreads, allow those in 30-40s to get AZ vaccine leftovers (Kookmin Daily)
-- Late chief petty officer's family says Navy tried to silence victim (Donga llbo)
-- Gyeonggi Gov. Lee's plan on COVID-19 relief funds causes stir (Segye Times)
-- Fall of Kabul to Taliban imminent; Afghan war, deja vu of Vietnam (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Samsung heir Lee, released on parole, clocks in for work right away (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Navy's pattern of cover-up attempts in sexual harassment case resembles Air Force sexual abuse case (Hankyoreh)
-- People in their 30-40s not happy about being allowed to get AZ vaccine leftovers (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Moon expresses hope for Samsung heir Lee's role in chips, vaccines (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Jittery investor sentiment over chip prices sweeps local financial markets (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)

