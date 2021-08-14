Soojin of girl group (G)I-DLE quits amid bullying allegations
SEOUL, Aug. 14 (Yonhap) -- Soojin, a member of K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE, has quit the band amid allegations of bullying, the group's label said Saturday.
Cube Entertainment said the 23-year-old's departure is effective immediately, reducing (G)I-DLE to five members.
"We bow our heads in apology for causing concern with the controversy surrounding Seo Soo-jin," the label said in a statement, using Soojin's full name. "We will provide steadfast support and do our best to ensure (G)I-DLE can present more mature music and performances."
Allegations of Soojin's bullying arose in February when a person made claims online about the singer having extorted money and valuables from others when she was in middle school.
The singer denied the allegations and Cube sued the accuser as well as others who left hateful comments.
Soojin had halted all group activities since March amid the scandal.
