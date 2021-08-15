Sunday's weather forecast
09:01 August 15, 2021
SEOUL, Aug. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 32/22 Sunny 70
Incheon 30/23 Sunny 10
Suwon 32/22 Sunny 70
Cheongju 32/22 Sunny 60
Daejeon 32/21 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 31/20 Sunny 20
Gangneung 27/21 Rain 30
Jeonju 31/21 Sunny 70
Gwangju 31/22 Sunny 70
Jeju 29/25 Sunny 60
Daegu 30/21 Cloudy 20
Busan 29/22 Sunny 20
(END)