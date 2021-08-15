Go to Contents
Sunday's weather forecast

09:01 August 15, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 32/22 Sunny 70

Incheon 30/23 Sunny 10

Suwon 32/22 Sunny 70

Cheongju 32/22 Sunny 60

Daejeon 32/21 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 31/20 Sunny 20

Gangneung 27/21 Rain 30

Jeonju 31/21 Sunny 70

Gwangju 31/22 Sunny 70

Jeju 29/25 Sunny 60

Daegu 30/21 Cloudy 20

Busan 29/22 Sunny 20

(END)

