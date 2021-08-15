Go to Contents
Apartment fire in northern Seoul kills 4

11:00 August 15, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 15 (Yonhap) -- Four members of a five-member family died in a fire at their apartment in northern Seoul early on Sunday, firefighters said.

The fire broke out at around 1:40 a.m. on Sunday on the 13th floor of the 22-story apartment in Miadong, according to the firefighters.

Four people -- the grandmother, mother and her two children -- died in the fire. The father of the kids is currently receiving treatment for burns at hospital, they said.

The fire was put out completely at around 3 a.m., though its cause is still under investigation.

The fire forced dozens of residents to evacuate the apartment, with some sent to nearby hospital for smoke inhalation, the firefighters said.

kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)

