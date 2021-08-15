Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Suga sends offerings to Yasukuni Shrine

12:50 August 15, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 15 (Yonhap) -- Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Sunday sent offerings to Yasukuni Shrine on the occasion of the anniversary of the end of World War II, reports showed Sunday.

Yasukuni Shrine honors Japan's war dead, including 14 Class A war criminals. Japanese leaders' visits to the shrine have drawn strong condemnation from Asian neighbors, including South Korea, as they were viewed as an attempt to beautify the country's militaristic past.

kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK