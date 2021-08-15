(LEAD) Blue Jays' Ryu Hyun-jin suffers hard-luck loss vs. Mariners

The loss dropped the Blue Jays (62-54) into a tie with the Mariners (63-55) for fourth place in the American League (AL) Wild Card race. The top two Wild Card teams from each league will advance to the postseason. The Oakland Athletics and the Red Sox are currently holding down those two spots in the AL, with the New York Yankees 2.5 games behind the Red Sox. The Blue Jays and the Mariners are 4.5 games back.

