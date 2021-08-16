Monday's weather forecast
09:00 August 16, 2021
SEOUL, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 32/23 Cloudy 20
Incheon 31/24 Cloudy 20
Suwon 32/22 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 31/22 Sunny 20
Daejeon 31/22 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 31/20 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 27/21 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 31/22 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 30/23 Sunny 20
Jeju 28/24 Rain 60
Daegu 29/21 Sunny 20
Busan 28/23 Sunny 20
