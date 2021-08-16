Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Monday's weather forecast

09:00 August 16, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 32/23 Cloudy 20

Incheon 31/24 Cloudy 20

Suwon 32/22 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 31/22 Sunny 20

Daejeon 31/22 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 31/20 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 27/21 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 31/22 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 30/23 Sunny 20

Jeju 28/24 Rain 60

Daegu 29/21 Sunny 20

Busan 28/23 Sunny 20

(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK