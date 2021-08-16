Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

09:09 August 16, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 16.

Korean-language dailies
-- Jeju Island to adopt highest virus curbs Wednesday (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Gov't aims to fully vaccinate 70 pct of population by October (Kookmin Daily)
-- Moon says 70 pct of population to receive 2nd shots by October (Donga Ilbo)
-- People rush to vacation spots during Liberation Day holiday despite toughest virus curbs (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Taliban seizes Afghanistan as U.S.-backed forces collapse (Segye Times)
-- President Ashraf Ghani flees Afghanistan after Taliban enters capital (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Afghan government collapses as Taliban takes Kabul (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Afghan government collapses as Taliban enters capital (Hankyoreh)
-- Taliban takes over capital after 20 years, president flees (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Afghan government collapses as Taliban takes Kabul (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Individual Samsung stock investors suffer 9 pct loss so far this year (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Moon calls for cooperation with Japan and North (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Police block Liberation Day rallies amid COVID-19 concerns (Korea Herald)
-- Foreign investors dumping Korean stocks (Korea Times)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK