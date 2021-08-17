Korean-language dailies

-- Without public support, U.S. sees 'humiliating failure' in 20-year Afghan war (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 19 LH officials escape just before reemployment restriction takes place (Kookmin Daily)

-- Brokerage fee on 1 bln-won homes to go down from 9 mln won to 4 mln won (Donga Ilbo)

-- There was ignorance, incompetence, impotence in Afghan collapse (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Ahn declares 'my way' again, presidential election landscape changing (Segye Times)

-- 'Allies doubt U.S., while China is smiling' (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Moon administration's media policy takes sudden turn after Cho Kuk issue (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Half of Seoul's paramedics have had to self-isolate at least once after transporting virus patients (Hankyoreh)

-- Sharp rise in welfare sector helps Seoul, Gyeonggi Province to claim top spot (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 'None of cryptocurrency exchanges meet requirements' (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Real estate brokerage fee to go down sharply; for 900 mln-won homes: 8.1 mln won to 4.5 mln won (Korea Economic Daily)

