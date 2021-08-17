(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Aug. 17)
COVID relief populism
Presidential contender appears to be using governorship to win over voters
Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung, a leading contender in the ruling Democratic Party of Korea's race to select its presidential candidate, on Friday announced his decision to give COVID-19 relief money to all residents of the province.
The central government will soon provide individuals in the bottom 88 percent income bracket with coronavirus relief handouts. However, with Lee's decision, only the province will offer the same relief payments to those residents in the top 12 percent bracket as well.
His policy does not only violate the relief payment agreement reached by the ruling party, the main opposition party and the government but also causes equity issues with other provinces.
The required additional funds will be shouldered 90 percent by the province and 10 percent by cities and counties in the province. The province will shoulder 373.6 billion won (US$319 million) and cities and counties 41.5 billion won. These are no small amounts. It begs the question: Is Lee taking taxpayers' money too lightly?
Initially, the government planned to offer the fifth round of COVID relief to individuals in the bottom 80 percent income bracket, the ruling party wanted a universal payment and the opposition party wanted the handout to be concentrated on small businesses hit hard by economic impact from the pandemic.
They compromised on 88 percent after more than two months of discussion.
Considering hardships of the self-employed and economically vulnerable people in the fourth COVID wave, it would be more effective to support those severely affected rather than distributing handouts to all.
Moreover, the highest level of social distancing rules currently in force in the Greater Seoul area, which includes the province, are not conducive to stimulating spending.
Lee must notice that some other local governments follow the 88 percent rule, not because they do not have sufficient financial resources or because they do not believe in the decentralization of power as Lee emphasizes. Seoul, Sejong, Jeju and Incheon are fiscally healthier than Gyeonggi, but they value the spirit of agreement.
Referring to the issue on regional equity, Lee said to the effect that if other cities or provinces want to do what Gyeonggi will do, just do it.
A person campaigning to be the leader of a nation shows dogmatism that does not consider other regions. He ignores the political consensus and state policy just because it differs from his opinion.
Above all, his decision raises a question if he used his job for his campaign to be the DP's presidential candidate.
Technically, it is not illegal for a presidential contender to maintain his or her job, but Lee's self-assertive action while holding governorship looks rather dangerous.
In the eyes of his supporters, his decision may look like a fair campaign strategy to distinguish himself from other contenders. However, it is hard to eliminate doubts that he might have refused the other contenders' demands for him to resign as governor in order to utilize his post for his campaign.
For fair competition, it is right to follow the custom of doubling down on an election campaign after resigning from official posts. At least, Lee must not attempt to play tricks using his governorship.
According to a recent opinion poll, those who think that Lee should resign as governor if he competes in the race for president far outnumbered those who do not, 51.8 percent to 38. 6 percent.
Lee's move to expand relief to all residents in the province that he governs despite a national policy to offer relief selectively appears to be a kind of election populism.
If a presidential contender takes a unilateral action no other contenders can take to win over voters with cash handouts, such behavior is tantamount to vote buying.
Over a fourth of the nation's population lives in Gyeonggi Province. It is questionable if Lee sought to expand his support base in the populous province by showing favoritism to residents there.
Above all, his move deserves criticism in that it can tear the nation apart. People cannot but worry that if Lee becomes the president, he may rule the nation in a frame of us versus them more severely than the current regime.
