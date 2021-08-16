(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Aug. 16)
Don't waste vaccines
It is necessary to regain trust in inoculation
The government decided Friday to allow people aged 30 or older to get leftover AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses, after media reports that unused shots have been discarded. Yet it is questionable if the move will address the supply problem as many people are reluctant to have the AstraZeneca vaccine due to its rare side-effect of blood clots.
It is regrettable to hear that local hospitals have been discarding the AstraZeneca vaccine despite the overall shortage of COVID-19 vaccines. According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), more than 15,000 doses of vaccines manufactured by the British-Swedish pharmaceutical firm have so far been discarded because people prefer vaccines supplied by Pfizer and Moderna.
The problem emerged after the health authorities began to administer the AstraZeneca vaccine to 1.26 million people aged between 60 and 74 early this month. But in July, the government decided to limit the use of the vaccine to people aged 50 or older ― previously from those over 30 ― due to the potential side-effect. So leftover AstraZeneca vaccine doses are now available only for those in their 50s. However, the authorities have begun to administer Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to this age group. Thus few would choose to get the AstraZeneca vaccine.
People's preference for mRNA vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna could be a factor in shunning the AstraZeneca product. But the more fundamental problem lies in the government's incoherent vaccine procurement policy and its failure to cope with a supply imbalance. The administration has also been blamed for lacking flexibility in using leftover vaccine doses, so as not to discard them.
One vial of AstraZeneca vaccine contains up to 12 doses. But once the vial is opened, it must be used within six hours. Otherwise, leftover doses should be discarded. Clinics and hospitals have difficulty meeting the maximum use because eligible people do not want to get leftover doses of the vaccine.
The Moon Jae-in administration has belatedly decided to allow people aged 30 or older to get leftover AstraZeneca vaccine doses on a voluntary basis. The KDCA said the downward age adjustment is more beneficial than its risk because only three among 12.69 million people receiving the vaccine were officially confirmed to have suffered a serious side-effect. It added that some other countries such as Australia have lowered the age ceiling in line with the severity of the COVID-19 situation.
But it is uncertain if more people are willing to take such leftover doses because of the lingering pubic fears about the side-effect. Some critics even criticize the government for trying to shirk its responsibility for the waste of vaccines. The authorities cannot tackle the issue with expedient measures.
In his National Liberation Day speech Sunday, President Moon pledged to fully vaccinate 70 percent of the country's 51 million population by October to attain herd immunity, one month ahead of the original timetable. But it seems difficult to keep his promise because Moderna has halved its planned vaccine shipment to Korea this month.
In this situation, the Moon administration should come up with more comprehensive measures to speed up the vaccination process. To that end, it needs to overhaul its vaccine procurement policy and regain the public's trust in inoculation.
