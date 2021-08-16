(2nd LD) Opposition parties' merger talks end in failure: Ahn
(ATTN: MODIFIES lead; UPDATES with details in 3rd, 5th para; CHANGES photo)
SEOUL, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- Ahn Cheol-soo, leader of the minor opposition People's Party, announced a no-deal end Monday to negotiations with the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) over a proposed merger.
"I am very sorry to say that the efforts to unify the two parties have come to a halt here," he said during the press conference at the National Assembly.
Ahn described the negotiation process as the "hardest time" for him since he became a politician a decade ago. He apologized to those who had hoped for a merger.
Asked about the possibility that he will run in next year's presidential election, he just said, "I will have time to speak separately about a plan down the road."
Political analysts say Ahn is expected to seek another round of negotiations with the PPP after the party picks its presidential candidate in November. They point out that it would be difficult for the opposition bloc critical of the Moon Jae-in administration to win the election slated for March 9, 2022, without fielding a unified candidate.
During the April 7 Seoul mayoral by-election period, Ahn said he would seek the merger of his party and the PPP to join forces for a victory against the ruling Democratic Party.
The two sides launched working-level consultations on June 22 but failed to reach a deal due to differences on such matters as whether to change the PPP's name and how to pick a presidential candidate.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)