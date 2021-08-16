Go to Contents
Moon orders all-out efforts for safe evacuation of Koreans from Afghanistan

13:24 August 16, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in instructed his government Monday to do its best for the safe evacuation of South Korea's diplomatic officials and residents in Afghanistan.

He told relevant authorities to make all-out efforts so that every single South Korean national there can be evacuated to safety, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.

The president has been receiving real-time reports on recent security situations in the nation, where the Taliban has taken control, she added.

Moon also ordered the government to let the people here know what is going on there in detail.

South Korea has already decided to temporarily close its embassy in Afghanistan.

The undated file photo, provided by Cheong Wa Dae, shows President Moon Jae-in. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

