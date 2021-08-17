Go to Contents
Military reports 7 COVID-19 cases

10:35 August 17, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 17 (Yonhap) -- Seven service members have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Tuesday, the latest in a series of infections across the country.

Five Army members, one Navy officer and one Marine Corps officer were confirmed to have contracted the virus during the three-day holiday that ended Monday, bringing the total caseload among the military population to 1,555, according to the ministry.

A service member undergoes a COVID-19 test at a makeshift testing station in Seoul on June 20, 2021. (Yonhap)

