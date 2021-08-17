KBO players moving in different directions in return from disappointing Olympics

Closer Oh Seung-hwan, who imploded in allowing five runs in the eighth inning of a 10-6 loss to the Dominican Republic in the bronze medal game, has faced just one batter in the KBO since his return. Kang Min-ho, a backup catcher at the Olympics who batted 1-for-7, was hitless in three at-bats Wednesday, his lone appearance back in the KBO so far. Oh Jae-il, who lost his starting first baseman job at the Olympics and batted just .211 with zero extra-base hits, has managed just three singles in five games since rejoining the Lions.

