KEPCO Plant Service & Engineering Q2 net profit down 24.2 pct. to 32.1 bln won
13:38 August 17, 2021
SEOUL, Aug. 17 (Yonhap) -- KEPCO Plant Service & Engineering Co. on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net income of 32.1 billion won (US$27.3 million), down 24.2 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 36.1 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 35 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 12.2 percent to 368 billion won.
The operating profit was 29.9 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
