Breakthrough cases top 2,100 in S. Korea
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Aug. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has reported more than 2,100 coronavirus infections involving people who tested positive for COVID-19 even after being fully vaccinated, health authorities said Tuesday.
Out of more than 7.1 million people who have received the full-dose vaccine regimen, there were 2,111 breakthrough cases, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
Of them, 19 people developed severe symptoms, the authorities said. Earlier, the authorities said that two cases, in their 80's and 90's, resulted in death.
The rate of breakthrough cases was the highest among people in their 30's with 66.1 cases per the population of 100,000, with the rate decreasing among the elderly, the KDCA said.
The KDCA said similar cases may increase as the country's vaccine rollout revs up, though the proportion of breakthrough cases is extremely low.
Since its nationwide inoculation campaign in late February, a total of 7.08 million have been fully vaccinated as of Aug. 12.
That means that the rate of breakthrough cases occurring is 0.03 percent, and the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risk of becoming a breakthrough case.
The authorities said even after full vaccination, a person can be infected with COVID-19. They also said those who are classified as breakthrough infection cases have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic.
