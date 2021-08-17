S. Korea to offer US$1 million in humanitarian aid to quake-stricken Haiti
14:57 August 17, 2021
SEOUL, Aug. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to offer US$1 million in humanitarian aid to Haiti, where a massive deadly earthquake occurred last week, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.
"The government hopes that our support will be helpful for residents in Haiti that have been suffering from the aftermath of the earthquake," the ministry said in a press release
A 7.2-magnitude quake struck the Caribbean country on Saturday last week, leaving more than 1,400 dead and over 6,900 people injured as of Monday, according to U.N. data.
