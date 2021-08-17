Justice ministry enforces revised rules to curb info leaks of ongoing cases to media
SEOUL, Aug. 17 (Yonhap) -- The Ministry of Justice said a series of measures to reform "inappropriate" investigative practices by prosecutors went into effect Tuesday, banning unauthorized disclosure of information on ongoing probes to media.
The ministry, among other things, specified conditions for the publication of allegations in criminal cases, in an effort to prevent investigators from revealing information about ongoing cases that could result in false reporting and human rights violations.
Human rights investigators at each district prosecutors office nationwide are mandated to look into alleged violations of the new rules and launch formal investigations, if necessary.
Assuming there is "objective" and "ample" evidence that news reporting about a certain case carries false information, investigators are allowed to publicly speak about it to correct falsehoods.
Information about cases related to financial scams, digital sex crimes, terrorist attacks and infectious diseases can be also made public for public interest.
The measures took effect less than five months after Justice Minister Park Beom-kye ordered the ministry to review questionable investigative practices, jointly with the Supreme Prosecutors Office (SPO).
In March, the country's high-ranking prosecutors met at the order of the minister to conduct a review of allegations that investigators had forced some prison inmates to make false testimonies against former Prime Minister Han Myeong-sook in 2011. After hours of deliberation, senior prosecutors decided to clear them of perjury charges.
Park, at that time, expressed dismay over the prosecution's decision to close the alleged perjury case and denounced the leakage to media of the closed-door discussions.
Han, who served as prime minister from 2006 to 2007, was imprisoned from 2015-2017 after being convicted of accepting about 900 million won (US$795,000) in illegal political funds from a late businessman while in office.
Last year, allegations surfaced that prosecutors had forced the late businessman's fellow inmates to give false testimony against Han during her trial in 2011 to win her conviction.
During a briefing last month, the minister said the four-month review revealed there were problematic investigative practices, such as having prosecution witnesses practice their testimonies.
The ministry has ordered prosecutors to minimize meetings with their witnesses, and record conversations and interviews with them.
The ministry said Tuesday it will "closely monitor" whether the new rules are enforced stringently to ensure the people's right to know and to a fair trial.
