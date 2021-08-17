Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
(LEAD) New infections dip to 1,300s on fewer tests, post-holiday resurgence worried
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases fell back to the 1,300s on Tuesday due to fewer tests over the extended weekend amid concerns over a potential upsurge down the road.
The country added 1,373 more COVID-19 cases, including 1,323 local infections, raising the total caseload to 226,854, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
Delta variant cases near 14,000, 1 more delta plus variant infection reported
SEOUL -- South Korea has confirmed 3,014 more cases of four major contagious variants of the new coronavirus over the past week, including 2,594 of the highly transmissible delta variants, health authorities said Tuesday.
The caseload of such infections reached 13,780 here, with the number of delta cases, first reported in India, tallied at 10,421, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
Jeju shifts to toughest Level 4 distancing to cope with rising COVID-19 cases
JEJU, South Korea -- Jeju Island, South Korea's most popular travel destination, is set to raise its social distancing restrictions to the toughest Level 4 this week to cope with a recent spike in COVID-19 cases, the provincial government said Tuesday.
The Jeju government said the Level 4 social distancing rules, up one notch from the current Level 3, will take effect throughout the resort island Wednesday and last until midnight of Aug. 29.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korean, Kazakh leaders agree to bolster strategic partnerships on new industries, climate, peace
SEOUL -- The leaders of South Korea and Kazakhstan agreed during their summit talks here Tuesday to deepen and expand their "strategic partnerships" in various sectors, including those related to the fourth industrial revolution, public health, space exploration and climate.
President Moon Jae-in noted that his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has become the first foreign leader to visit South Korea since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. He arrived here Monday for a two-day state visit to reciprocate Moon's trip to the Central Asian nation in April 2019.
-----------------
(LEAD) Last remaining S. Koreans leave Afghanistan: foreign ministry
SEOUL -- All of four last-remaining South Koreans in Afghanistan, including the country's ambassador, have left the country, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.
A plane carrying the four -- three diplomats and one civilian -- departed from the Kabul airport at around 9 a.m. (Seoul time) and landed in a third country in the Middle East, the ministry said.
-----------------
S. Korea provides US$300,000 worth of COVID-19 test kits to Mongolia
SEOUL -- South Korea has provided Mongolia with some US$300,000 worth of coronavirus diagnostic kits as part of a project to create and share a reserve of medical supplies among countries in the region to respond jointly to pandemics like the coronavirus, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.
The two sides held a ceremony in Ulaanbaatar to mark the delivery of the COVID-19 kits, attended by South Korean Ambassador to Mongolia Lee Yeo-hong and Mongolian Health Minister Sereejav Enkhbold, the ministry said.
-----------------
McDonald's Korea under probe for allegedly using expired buns
SEOUL -- Police said Tuesday they have launched an investigation into an allegation that a Seoul branch of McDonald's Korea used food products past their expiration dates.
The Gangnam Police Station in southern Seoul has been investigating the CEO of McDonald's Korea on charges of violating the Food Sanitation Act after the Anti-Corruption & Civil Rights Commission, which received a tip-off from a company insider, transferred the case to the police last Friday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks down for 8th day on disappointing Chinese economic data
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks retreated for an eighth straight session Tuesday as disappointing Chinese economic data raised concerns about a slowdown in global economic recovery. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) slumped 28.2 points, or 0.89 percent, to close at 3,143.09 points.
----------------
(LEAD) SK Telecom's non-telecom spinoff SK Square eyes active investments
SEOUL -- SK Telecom Co., South Korea's largest wireless carrier, said Tuesday its non-telecom spinoff will be launched in November as SK Square with the aim of aggressive investments in new tech and semiconductor businesses.
The mobile carrier is currently preparing to split into two after deciding to spin off its non-telecom businesses in June to focus on new investments. The company will hold a shareholders meeting on Oct. 12 for final approval of the plan.
-----------------
KakaoBank's Q2 net soars on accelerated loan growth
SEOUL -- KakaoBank Corp., a major South Korean digital-only bank, said Tuesday its net profit more than doubled in the second quarter from a year earlier, reporting robust earnings after it went public earlier this month.
Net profit stood at 69.29 billion won (US$58.85 million) in the April-June period, compared with a profit of 26.78 billion won the previous year, according to a company statement.
