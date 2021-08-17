Asiana Q2 net jumps 22 pct on cargo demand
By Choi Kyong-ae
SEOUL, Aug. 17 (Yonhap) -- Asiana Airlines Inc., South Korea's second-largest carrier, said Tuesday its second-quarter net profit jumped 22 percent from a year earlier on strong cargo demand amid an extended COVID-19 pandemic.
For the three months ended in June, net profit rose to 60.8 billion won (US$52 million) from 50 billion won during the same period of last year, the company said in a statement.
"Increased deliveries of electronics products, medical equipment, cherries and eggs buoyed the quarterly bottomline. Increased domestic travel demand also helped," the statement said.
Operating profit climbed 27 percent to 116.98 billion won in the second quarter from an operating income of 91.8 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 13 percent to 985 billion won from 868.94 billion won during the same period.
In the January-June period, however, net losses deepened to 633.26 billion won from 286.04 billion won in the year-ago period, it said.
Operating losses also widened to 255.39 billion won from 31.36 billion won over the cited period. Sales increased 18 percent to 2.148 trillion won from 1.828 trillion won.
