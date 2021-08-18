Korean-language dailies

-- 'We are not an answering machine' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Biden says no war without national interest, sends message of 'role, costs' to allies (Kookmin Daily)

-- Biden puts priority on national interests despite criticism from allies (Donga Ilbo)

-- Biden says there will be no war without benefits for U.S. (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Biden warns there's no eternal allies (Segye Times)

-- Biden also declares 'America first' policy (Chosun Ilbo)

-- U.S. troops evacuate, peace treaty scrapped (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Biden says no regrets on evacuating troops, U.S. will no longer engage in wars without interests (Hankyoreh)

-- Taliban reveals authoritarian nature, searches for traitors, brides for forced marriage (Hankook Ilbo)

-- SK hynix says demand for DRAM will further rise next year (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- What should we do with property costs? Supply of homes in Seoul down 34 pct in 2022 (Korea Economic Daily)

